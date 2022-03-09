Remembering Director K Asif on his 51st death anniversary

Filmmaker K Asif gained legendary status despite directing only four films and producing only three. He was born on June 14, 1922, in Etawah, Uttar Pradesh and passed away at the age of 48 on March 9, 1971, leaving a big vacuum in Hindi film.

As the world of film commemorates this cinematic genius on his death anniversary, here are some noteworthy facts about his life:

1. Today is the 51st death anniversary of filmmaker K Asif. Even though he had such a short life his legacy lives through his incredible work of art.

2. In addition to directing, K. Asif also worked as a film producer and screenwriter. Despite being a celebrity, he was known for his simple lifestyle. He had spent much of his life in a rented flat, taking cabs to work, and borrowing smokes from his acquaintances.

3. He was a hard worker who was honest and committed to his job. It is reported that Asif’s film Mughal-e-Azam, which he wrote and directed, was made on a budget of Rs 1.5 crores at that time (1960), yet he did not receive a penny for it. The film producer, Shapoorji Pallonji revealed this secret about the brilliant director.

4. It is also been said that Asif never modified his contract during the filming of Mughal-e-Azam, despite the fact that the rest of the cast were revising and renegotiating their contracts throughout the production.

5. Asif’s passion was so strong that he could work for up to 20 hours straight on the production without taking a break.

6. His debut feature picture, Phool (1945), was a box office success. Prithviraj Kapoor, Durga Khote, and Suraiya featured in his directorial debut.

7. K Asif, sometimes known as Asif Karim, was a Persian-Indian film director who rose to prominence after directing the massive blockbuster Mughal-e-Azam. Over the years, the film, as well as the filmmaker, have gained a cult and legendary significance. Asif’s directorial endeavour, dubbed ‘the landmark of Hindi cinema’, swept all accolades following its premiere and won millions of hearts. On the other hand, the historical picture continues to radiate charm and gain affection throughout the world to this day.

8. He was on the verge of making another film that would have been even greater than Mughal-e-Azam, but tough rocky path of life hindered his ambition. Finally, his wife Akhtar Asif released the film Love and God, which took 23 years to produce and was released in an unfinished form due to Asif’s death during production.

9. Love and God was set to be the first film in colour. The male protagonist was supposed to be Guru Dutt, but owing to his untimely demise, the film was filmed with Sanjeev Kumar and Nimmi.