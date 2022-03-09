Sheikh Hasina expresses gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for rescuing nine Bangladeshis from war-torn Ukraine.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina praised her Indian counterpart on Wednesday for rescuing nine of her country’s citizens from war-torn Ukraine. Since Russia invaded Ukraine two weeks ago, India has rescued stranded citizens, especially students, from several other countries, including Pakistan, Nepal, and Tunisia, as part of its ‘Operation Ganga’ evacuation mission.

Modi has met with senior ministers and officials on several occasions to discuss the evacuation of Indian nationals. He’s also spoken about it with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russia’s Vladimir Putin, reiterating his call for an end to the war and violence and a return to dialogue.