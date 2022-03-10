‘Couldn’t convert work to votes’: Priyanka Gandhi reacts after facing the worst poll loss in UP

After Congress party registered one of its worst election defeats in Uttar Pradesh, party’s state in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra reacted to the loss through a series of tweets, and said that the party has been unable to ‘convert our hard work into votes’.

‘The vote of the people is paramount in a democracy. Our workers and leaders worked hard, formed the organization, fought on the issues of the people. But, we were not able to convert our hard work into votes’, one of her tweets read. In another tweet, she said that the Congress is following a ‘positive agenda for the betterment of UP and the public’ and will ‘continue to fulfil the duty of a battle-ready opposition with full responsibility’.

…????????? ?????? ?? ??????? ???? ?????????? ?? ??? ?????? ??????2/2 — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) March 10, 2022

Priyanka Gandhi was tasked by her brother Rahul Gandhi four years back itself to build up the party in Uttar Pradesh for this assembly polls, but the party could manage to take lead only on 2 seats. Not only did it lose five seats in the state going to seven to 2, its voteshare was also reduced to a paltry 2.5%, prompting a dig from an Aam Aadmi Party leader that the Congress should now quit politics.