‘We will learn from this’: Rahul Gandi says as Congress gets routed in polls

New Delhi: As the Congress party has got routed in the assembly elections to five states- Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Manipur, Goa and Uttarakhand, former president Rahul Gandhi said that the party humbly accepts the people’s verdict in the polls. He further said that the party will learn from this results and continue to work for the interests of the people of the country.

‘Humbly accept the people’s verdict. Best wishes to those who have won the mandate. My gratitude to all Congress workers and volunteers for their hard work and dedication. We will learn from this and keep working for the interests of the people of India’, Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

Meanwhile Congress leader and national spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the results of 5 states were against the expectations of the party. He blamed the Congress’ loss in Punjab to anti-incumbency of 4.5 years under former CM Captain Amarinder Singh.