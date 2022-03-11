Army Chopper crashes near LoC in Kashmir

Srinagar: An Army Cheetah helicopter which was on its way to pick up Border Security Force personnel who were unwell crashed near the Line of Control (LoC) in North Kashmir’s Gurez Sector, on Friday. The cause of the crash was not known immediately, the officials told news agency PTI.

Also read: Former Chavara MLA’s daughter files domestic violence complaint against husband, family

The helicopter was about to land but ‘drifted away’ because of the weather conditions at the time, the official said. The chopper crash took place near Gujran Nallah in Gurez Sector in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district. Rescue teams have been despatched on foot while air reconnaissance teams are looking for survivors, the officials added.