Kerala Budget 2022: Major projects announced to curb traffic issues; 1000 Cr for KSRTC renovation

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has announced major projects while presenting the 2022 budget, to solve the traffic woes in the state. Rs 200 Cr will be allotted from KIIFB for projects to end traffic block in 20 junctions.

Presenting the budget, the Finance Minister K N Balagopal announced that the government has already given Rs 1822 Cr to KSRTC in the last financial year. In the state budget 2022, the government granted Rs 1000 Cr to renovate KSRTC. The minister also added that Rs 30 Cr will be granted to develop depots. The budget also reserved Rs 1500 Cr for the development of Thiruvananthapuram-Angamaly MC road and Kollam Chenkotta road. Along with this, 6 new bypasses will be constructed with an estimated amount of Rs 200 Cr.

The state budget also reserved Rs 1207.23 Cr for roads and bridges. Rs 1000 Cr allotted to acquire land for Thiruvananthapuram outer ring road. Apart from this, Rs 20 Cr will be reserved for establishing modern facilities and Rs 20 Cr will be granted for equipping buses with CNG, LNG and electric engines. A total of Rs 80.13 Cr will be allotted for ports, lighthouse and shipping sector.