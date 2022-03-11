Kerala Budget 2022: State Govt announces 5G rollout; mobile app to upload GST invoices

Thiruvananthapuram: The Finance Minister K N Balagopal announced while presenting the Kerala Budget 2022 that the state will take measures to expedite rolling out of 5G network. Network towers will be integrated with K-FON for this purpose. An amount of Rs 1,000 Cr has been earmarked in the budget for building four science parks in the state. Aiming to tap the potential of the information technology sector in the post-COVID era, Balagopal proposed to set up a new IT park, four IT corridors and 20 satellite IT hubs in Kerala.

Read more: Kerala Budget 2022: 2000 Cr for land acquisition of K-Rail; 4 IT corridors to be setup

Delivering the speech, the minister further announced that the Goods and Services Tax Department will be able to examine the return filing status of taxpayers through the mobile application. Minister also stated that it would help to ensure that taxpayers are abiding by the taxation rules. Rs 5 Cr has been allocated to give away prizes for the selected taxpayers. The new system is expected to encourage the public to receive bills and the merchants to give bills for uploading in the application.