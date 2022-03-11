No more paragliding in Himachal Kangra after fatalities from it

The district administration in Kangra, Himachal Pradesh, has prohibited paragliding till further instructions, an official said on Thursday, following the deaths of two individuals in a paragliding mishap there.

Under the Disaster Management Act, Kangra deputy commissioner Dr Nipun Jindal has prohibited paragliding. According to the official, the district tourism development officer has been requested to guarantee that all paragliding operators and pilots are registered and given unique codes.

Also Read: Musk, Grimes secretly welcomed second baby via surrogacy in December

As per an official announcement, Jindal will reconsider the suspension order in roughly a fortnight after checking that all registered operators and pilots have followed the administration’s instructions.

At Bir Billing in Kangra on Wednesday, a worker who was pushing the glider entangled in a rope, causing the glider to lose his equilibrium. The two men perished on the spot after falling from a height of 25-30 feet. The pilot was taken to the hospital with injuries.