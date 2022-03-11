SBI app users spammed with random notifications, bank issues statement

Several clients of the State Bank of India have taken to Twitter to complain about being bombarded with alerts from the bank’s mobile app.

Users uploaded images of the Yono Lite app’s continuous alerts notifying users that they were qualified for fast personal loans. Some consumers reported receiving many messages, each of which addressed them differently.

A Twitter user named Shridutt Doshi wrote, ‘Today I am receiving a lot of notifications continuously in my Yono Lite app in different names, which does not belong to my account. Request you to stop notification. Please’. Some also speculated that the app had been hacked.

SBI issued a statement after receiving several customer complaints, claiming that the messages were the result of a technical fault. ‘We are working to fix the issue at the earliest. We regret the inconvenience caused. We request our customers to bear with us as we strive to provide a better banking experience’, the bank said.