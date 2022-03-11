Taiwan Zoo puts two ‘obese’ pandas on a special diet

The keepers at the Taipei Zoo got concerned after two pandas had become ‘obese’ and placed them on a weight-loss diet with a new exercise routine.

The sister pandas Yuan Zai and Yuan Bao are the children of two adult pandas that were given to Taiwan by mainland China in 2008. Yuan Zai, who is nine years old and weighs 115 kilos, is already as big as her father, while her younger sister, Yuan Bao, is just over one year old and weighs roughly 70 kilograms.

The healthy weight range of a female adult panda is 105 to 110 kg. Pandas that are overweight are more likely to develop hypertension and hyperglycemia, both of which can cause major health concerns.

Also Read: Got more than 5,000 wedding proposals after ‘Baahubali’: Prabhas

The Taipei Zoo announced in a statement that the two were well. The steps adopted are preventative in nature and are intended to assist them in achieving their optimum weight. The sisters will now be fed a low-sugar, low-salt, low-fat diet which is high in protein. Zookeepers would also push them to exercise and become more active in order to lose weight.

‘For the sake of their health, I hope to slowly help them achieve their ideal weight through the change of food’, a keeper said.