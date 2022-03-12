CBSE class X results declared; To be published online soon

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the results of Class 10 Term 1 exams, held in November and December. Notably, the result is not available on cbseresults.nic.in. Instead , the CBSE Term 1 Result 2022 for Class 10 along with scorecard has been mailed to the respective schools.

In an unprecedented move, the board has decided to share the performance of the Class 10 students with the schools over email. Schools would be able to collate and share the marks scored by the students with them once they download and process the result. However, facilities are likely to made soon to publish the results online. There is no update on CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Result as yet.

Students can check their class 10 term 1 result through the official website- cbseresults.nic.in, once available online. To download marksheets, students will have to login with their roll numbers and school numbers. In addition to the CBSE website, these results will also be available on results.gov.in and digilocker.gov.in.