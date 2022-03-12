Mithali Raj breaks record in captaincy in Women’s World Cup

Indian Women’s team skipper Mithali Raj scripted a new record on Saturday, in the ongoing Women’s World Cup, by making the most appearances as captain in Women’s World Cup history. Mithali broke the record of former Australian women’s team captain Belinda Clark, who had captained in 23 matches.

So far, Mithali has captained India in 24 World Cup matches now , bagging 15 victories, nine falls and one no result. The 39-year-old had completed 150 WODIs as India captain during the game against New Zealand on Thursday and holds the record for most matches as captain in all WODIs as well. The Indian captain will be hoping to cap the record with a win over the West Indies, with India having lost one match and won one in the ongoing tournament so far.

India had opt to bat against West Indies in their third match of the tournament at the Seddon Park in Hamilton. Earlier, the team has defeated Pakistan in their tournament opener but crashed to a heavy defeat vs New Zealand in their next game, losing their 62 runs.