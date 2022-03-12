Putin not willing to put an end to Ukraine war, says France

On Saturday, fighting erupted in Kyiv, and heavy shelling in other regions threatened further attempts to evacuate trapped residents, while France claimed that Russian President Vladimir Putin had shown no willingness to stop the conflict in Ukraine.

Ukraine’s President, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, claimed Moscow was bringing in reinforcements after Ukrainian forces knocked out 31 of Russia’s battalion tactical groups in what he described as the country’s “biggest army casualties in decades.” It was unable to corroborate his claims.

He also stated that approximately 1,300 Ukrainian forces had been killed thus far, and encouraged the West to become more active in peace talks. If Russian forces attempted to invade the capital, the president predicted a fight to the death.