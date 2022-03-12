Raghu Sharma says AAP a vote-cutting machine in poll-bound Gujarat

Following defeats in UP, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur, the Congress is regrouping and focusing on poll-bound Gujarat. Speaking to India Today, AICC in-charge of Gujarat Raghu Sharma accused the Aam Aadmi Party of vote cutting in the state.

Raghu Sharma slammed Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party, which recently won Punjab elections, handing the Congress a defeat. ‘You can’t compare Punjab and Gujarat. In Gujarat’s political situation, it will be Congress vs BJP. People understand that the situation is different in every state’ He said.

‘AAP only comes for elections, the main opposition party there (in Gujarat) remains only Congress. AAP is a vote cutting machine in Gujarat. The example of Surat is in front of us. The people of AAP won the corporation elections, but later they joined BJP.’ He added.