Ready to negotiate, but will not surrender, says Ukrainian foreign minister

Ukraine’s foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba, said on Saturday that the country was willing to talk to stop the war that began with Russia’s invasion more than two weeks ago, but that the country would not surrender or accept any ultimatums.

Kuleba added that if Ukraine had fighter jets and additional strike planes to destroy huge military columns, civilian lives would be saved, speaking at a virtual event organised by the nonpartisan, nonprofit group Renew Democracy Initiative.

“We’re going to keep fighting. We are willing to discuss, but we will not accept any ultimatums or surrender,” Kuleba said, adding that Russia was making “inappropriate” demands “..

The Ukrainian foreign minister stated that Mariupol, in southern Ukraine, was besieged but remained under Ukrainian control.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which began in late February, has resulted in over 2.5 million refugees, prompting western countries to isolate Russia from global trade and the global financial system.