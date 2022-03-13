US journalist shot dead in Irpin; Ukraine blames Russia

A filmmaker and journalist from the United States was killed in Ukraine, according to the news agency AFP. The journalist’s death has been blamed on Russia by Ukrainian officials, though the exact circumstances of his death are unclear.

According to the Kyiv Independent, journalist Brent Renaud was killed in Irpin by Andriy Nebytov, the head of the Kyiv Oblast police. Andriy Nebytov said that two more journalists were wounded and taken to the hospital.

Renaud’s body was found with a New York Times identity card, leading to speculation that he worked for the newspaper. Brent Renaud was a contributor for the New York Times, according to a statement released by the publication. The New York Times confirmed in a statement that he was not on assignment in Ukraine for the publication.

‘We are deeply saddened to hear of Brent Renaud’s death. Brent was a talented filmmaker who had contributed to The New York Times over the years. Though he had contributed to The Times in the past (most recently in 2015), he was not on assignment for any desk at The Times in Ukraine. Early reports that he worked for Times circulated because he was wearing a Times press badge that had been issued for an assignment many years ago,’ the NYT stated.