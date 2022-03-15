BJP top leaders meet at PM Modi’s residence to discuss the formation of Govt ;

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s official residence in New Delhi is hosting a meeting of top BJP leaders. The conference has been called to discuss the formation of governments in the four states where the BJP has held power following the recent assembly elections. The meeting will be attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president JP Nadda, and the party’s National General Secretary (Organisation), BL Santhosh.

The BJP’s parliamentary board appointed Amit Shah as the central observer for Uttar Pradesh on Monday, along with BJP vice-president Raghubar Das as a co-observer. Rajnath Singh was appointed central observer for Uttarakhand, and Kiren Rijiju was appointed central observer for Manipur.

The BJP was able to retain power in four of the five states that went to polls earlier this year – Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa.