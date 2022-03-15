Bulldozer Baba tattoos become popular among Agra’s Muslim youth after BJP’s victory in UP

Agra is witnessing a craze for Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election for the second time in a row. In Agra, young men from both Hindu and Muslim communities are lining up to get tattoos of Yogi Adityanath and the bulldozer.

During the assembly election, bulldozers gained a lot of attention. The Yogi Adityanath government has used bulldozers to demolish the properties of people living on government land in the last five years. Bulldozers were pushed into the spotlight as a result of this.

Bulldozer Baba was a nickname given to Yogi Adityanath by both supporters and opponents. After the BJP won 255 seats in the 403-member assembly, his followers organised a victory parade with a number of earthmoving vehicles.

Bulldozers began to park in the meetings of Yogi Adityanath throughout the election season. Bulldozer tattoos are now highly popular among youth. An increasing number of Muslim young men are having the bulldozer tattoo on their bodies.