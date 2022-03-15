Central panel chief says vaccine for 12-14 year olds: Corbevax trial data to be out soon

Dr. NK Arora, Chairperson of the National Immunization Technical Advisory Group (NTAGI), told India Today TV that the trial data for Corbevax will be revealed soon, adding that the vaccine is safe and that authorities have scrutinised the data. Children between the ages of 12 and 14 will begin receiving coronavirus vaccines starting tomorrow.

‘We have included children with co-morbidities in this category since it was difficult to track and identify co-morbid children separately,’ he said. From tomorrow, everyone over the age of 60 will be given a precautionary shot of the vaccine, according to the Center. ‘Covaxin will be used as the precautionary dose for those 60 and above,’ NK Arora stated, adding, ‘There is also an issue of production of the vaccine.’

NTAGI members are divided on the government’s vaccine recommendation for children under the age of 15. Dismissing this, NK Arora said, ‘It’s nothing like that. A recommendation was given three months back and co-morbid children need to be protected since we are seeing a surge in cases once again. Our decisions are in line with the World Health Organisation’s guidelines.’