Entire ecosystem out to discredit a film which tells the truth ; PM Modi on The Kashmir Files

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his appreciation for the recently released film ‘The Kashmir Files’. PM Modi claimed in a new video that an ‘entire ecosystem’ was attempting to discredit the film, which tells the ‘truth.’

Vivek Agnihotri’s film The Kashmir Files was released on March 11th. The film is based on the 1990s Kashmiri Hindu exodus from the Valley. It has sparked spirited debate on all sides. PM Modi commented on the film, saying, ‘People have been discussing it for the past few days. The people who usually spend their lives advocating for freedom of expression have suddenly got very agitated. They are not discussing the film as a piece of art. Instead, this whole ecosystem is trying very hard to discredit the film.’

‘The makers of the film had the guts to portray the truth. Whatever they thought the truth is, they tried to put out. But these people have not tried to accept or welcome this truth and they don’t want the world to see the film,’ he added. PM Modi stressed in his speech that he is not making a case for a particular instance, but rather for the truth to be revealed. He stated, ‘It is good for the country if the truth comes out.’