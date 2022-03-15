Illicit liquor protest; Jagan Mohan Reddy asks TDP leaders to ‘behave’ as Speaker suspends 11 MLAs

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, slammed the opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) for creating a ruckus in the state assembly for the second day in a row. TDP leaders are protesting in West Godavari over alleged illicit liquor deaths.

The government has already issued a clarification in the assembly, according to Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, who also asked TDP Legislators to ‘behave in a civilised manner.’ Reddy said TDP leaders should use logic to find out how someone can make illicit liquor in Jangareddygudem, which has a population of 55,000 people and is home to the entire government machinery.

‘While illicit liquor preparation may be possible in remote areas, it is difficult to do so in a municipality like Jangareddygudem,’ Reddy said. He went on to say that the government created a Special Enforcement Bureau and that 13,000 cases had been registered, showing the government’s commitment to combating illicit liquor.