Indian Army honoured late CDS, General Bipin Rawat on his birthday eve.

On the 65th birthday of the late Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat the Indian Army dedicated a Chair of Excellence in his honour at the United Service Institution of India. General MM Naravane, Chief of Army Staff and Officiating Chairman, Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff Committee (COSC), made the formal announcement on March 15 at a solemn ceremony held in the South Block.

Lieutenant General Manoj Pande, Vice Chief of the Army Staff (VCOAS), Air Marshal Sandeep Singh, VCAS, Vice Admiral SN Ghormade, VCNS, Air Marshal BR Krishna, Chief of Integrated Defence Staff to the Chairman Chiefs of Staff Committee (CISC), and Lt Gen SK Sharma, DCOAS (Strat) were among those who attended.

Maj Gen BK Sharma (retd), Director, USI, was given with a cheque for Rs 5 lakhs, which will be paid as an honorarium to the nominated Chair of Excellence. General Bipin Rawat, India’s first CDS and the 27th Chief of the Indian Army, was a consummate professional who led one of the Indian military’s most radical transformations.