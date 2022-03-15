Karnataka Hijab row; I don’t agree with verdict says Owaisi

Asaduddin Owaisi, the chief of the AIMIM, said on Tuesday that he “disagrees” with the Karnataka High Court’s verdict in the hijab case. ‘I disagree with the judgment on hijab. It’s my right to disagree with the judgment and I hope that petitioners appeal before the Supreme Court (SC),’ Owaisi said.

On Tuesday, the Karnataka High Court dismissed petitions submitted by Muslim students seeking permission to wear hijab in the classroom. Owaisi hoped that the judgement will be appealed by not just the All India Muslim Personal Law Board, but also religious organisations, because ‘it has suspended fundamental rights — freedom of religion, culture, speech, and expression.’

‘If it is my belief and faith that covering my head is essential, then I have the right to express it. For a devout Muslim, hijab is also an act of worship,’ he said.