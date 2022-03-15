Kerala to promote itself as an attractive wedding tourism destination.

PA Mohammad Riyas, Kerala’s tourism and public works minister, said the state will promote wedding tourism as part of its efforts to revive the sector. ‘As people are coming from other states and abroad for the wedding, there is a possibility of wedding tourism in the state. We have started the campaigns for this,’ the minister said in the assembly.

The state will also promote motorbike rides to Kerala’s hill stations and study the potential of helicopter tourism, which connects travellers to popular but difficult-to-reach areas. The government plans to use digital marketing to revive the homestay sector, which has been seriously harmed by Covid.

According to Muhammad Riyaz, Kerala expects an increase in tourist number this season. The minister also stated that tourism clubs would be set up at colleges to prevent waste from being thrown in popular tourist destinations.