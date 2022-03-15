Murmurs of differences within BJP, post-poll ally MGP ahead of govt formation in Goa

The state will almost certainly see the formation of a new government after Holi (March 18) following the BJP’s victory in the Goa Assembly election. On Tuesday, Dr Pramod Sawant, the likely chief ministerial candidate, would visit new Delhi to meet with party president JP Nadda and other senior party officials.

‘Today, the elected members took the oath. We’ll be creating the government soon. Observers from the central party will come from Delhi to elect for the party’s leader. I’m going to Delhi to talk with the leaders,’ Sawant stated.

On the other hand, rumours abound that Goa BJP senior leader Vishwajeet Rane has been actively campaigning for the top post. However, Rane has denied this. ‘I am not seeking the post of CM, and my duties will be determined by the party leadership. There is no difference with anybody,’ Vishwajeet Rane told India Today TV.

Deviya Rane, a newly elected MLA and Vishwajeet Rane’s wife, claimed that every leader has ambitions, and the chief minister’s name will be picked by the central leadership. ‘Within the BJP, there are no camps and no question of differences,’ she added.