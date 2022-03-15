‘Signage honors Bangla culture on London’s Tube rail station’: Mamata Banerjee reacts

A Tube rail station in London will soon have Bangla signage, marking a first for the country. There is an English sign at Whitechapel Station accompanied by Bangla signs in commemoration of the densely populated area with a large Bangla-speaking population.

Mamata Banerjee has posted a tweet celebrating the ‘victory of Bengali culture and heritage’. The tweet shared by the chief minister expressed his pride at London Tube Rail’s decision to use Bengali as the language of signage at Whitechapel Station, a sign of the 1,000-year-old language’s growing global importance.

Check this out:

It underlines that the diaspora should work together in common cultural directions. It is a victory of our culture and heritage.(2/2) — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) March 14, 2022

The signboards were arranged and funded by Tower Hamlets mayor John Biggs. A tweet by Biggs shares pictures of the new Bangla signboards and thanks to Mayor Sadiq Khan for assisting in the campaign.

Delighted to see bilingual signs now installed at Whitechapel station – in both English and Bangla – funded by @TowerHamletsNow. Thanks to everyone who has worked on this campaign with us, and to @SadiqKhan for helping us to make it happen. pic.twitter.com/lpZJ5YgwO1 — Mayor John Biggs (@MayorJohnBiggs) March 10, 2022

‘Delighted to see bilingual signs now installed at Whitechapel station – in both English and Bangla – funded by @TowerHamletsNow. Thanks to everyone who has worked on this campaign with us, and to @SadiqKhan for helping us to make it happen,’ he wrote.