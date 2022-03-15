Suvendu Adhikari wants court- monitored CBI investigation into the murders of two councillors.

Suvendu Adhikari, the Leader of the Opposition, urged on Tuesday that the CBI conduct a court-monitored probe into the deaths of two elected councillors, one from the Trinamool Congress and the other from the Congress, in the districts of North 24 Parganas and Purulia, respectively.

The BJP MLA told reporters on the Assembly premises that his party would stand behind the two families in their time of need.

Anupam Dutta, a two-time TMC member from Panihati Municipality, and Tapan Kandu, a four-time Congress councillor from Jhalda Municipality, were both shot dead on March 13 in separate incidents. ‘The wife of the slain TMC councillor in Panihati has already sought a CBI probe. We would urge both the families to move the high court with the demand for a CBI probe. We will support them. In fact, a court-monitored CBI probe should be held in the two cases,’ Adhikari maintained.

He further stated that the local BJP leadership had paid a visit to the home of the slain Congress councillor in Jhalda, and that the party was able to discuss the issue with Dutta’s family.