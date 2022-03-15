Telangana govt to bear education cost of medical students who returned from Ukraine

In the state assembly, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao said that the government will cover the education costs of students who had returned from Ukraine. Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief said that Students flew to Ukraine because medicine education is cheaper there. They were evacuated following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. ‘In Ukraine, it is Rs 25 lakh as against to 1 cr in India.’ KCR added.

Rao announced that the Telangana government will pay the costs of over 700 medical students’ education and help them in continuing their studies in the state. In this regard, he instructed the chief secretary and the health department to write to the union government. 740 students returned to Telangana after Russia initiated a ‘special military operation’ in Ukraine.