3 LeT terrorists involved in killing of Khanmoh’s Sarpanch shot dead in Srinagar

Srinagar: Three terrorists affiliated to Lashkar-e-Taiba, who were involved in the killing of Khanmoh’s Sarpanch, were gunned down in an encounter that broke out in Srinagar’s Nowgam area, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar said on Wednesday. The terrorists were involved in the killing of Khanmoh’s Srinagar.

‘#SrinagarEncounterUpdate: 02 more #terrorists killed (Total 03). #Incriminating materials including arms & ammunition recovered. Search going on. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice’, The Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

Last Wednesday, the Sarpanch Sameer Ahmad Bhat was shot at by terrorists in the Khonmoh area in the outskirts of Srinagar, succumbing to injuries later. The encounter started between the security forces and the terrorists in the Nowgam area of Srinagar in the early hours of Wednesday.