AAP leader Bhagwant Mann to take oath in Bhagat Singh’s village

Aam Aadmi Party leader Bhagwant Mann will be sworn in as Punjab Chief Minister at 12.30 p.m. today. The oath will be taken in Bhagat Singh’s ancestral village of Khatkar Kalan. The swearing-in ceremony is set to be an AAP-only event, with no other Chief Minister present except Arvind Kejriwal.

Arrangements have been made for lakhs of people to attend the event on 100 acres of land in Khatkar Kalan. The CM-designate invited the people of the state to his oath-taking ceremony in a video message released earlier, urging men to wear ‘basanti (yellow)’ turbans and women to wear yellow ‘dupatta (stole)’ for the ceremony.