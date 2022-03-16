AP CM asks MLAs to actively visit villages, highlight govt welfare schemes

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy set the stage for a two-year public outreach programme, directing MLAs to conduct a door-to-door campaign in villages, highlighting the government’s welfare schemes.

The Chief Minister told the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress (YSRC) Legislature Party Meeting on Tuesday that it is the responsibility of all MLAs to interact with the public and address their problems.

He reminded the MLAs that they should take an active role in visiting villages and honouring the Ugadi volunteers for their exemplary service, and that they should visit at least three to four villages per day.