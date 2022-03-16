AP govt gives Rs 709 crore to 10.82 lakh students for higher studies

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy reiterated that poverty should not be a barrier to pursue higher education while distributing Rs 709 crore to nearly 10.82 lakh students as fee reimbursement for the October-December 2021 quarter. The government also opted to provide monthly payments every three months.

‘Education is the only solution to eradicate poverty. If a child in a village is educated, the entire village can benefit from it. Further, the government is ensuring to reduce college dropouts across the state. Debt settlement can make a huge difference to lead to successful completion of course/education,’ remarked the Chief Minister.

The complete fee reimbursement would be directly paid to the accounts of the students’ mothers under the government’s flagship Jagananna Vidya Deevena scheme. The government has so far contributed Rs 9,274 crore through the Jagananna Vidya Deevena and Jaganna Vasathi Deevena schemes (Lodging and Boarding charges).