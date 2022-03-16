Banks to remain shut for 7 days between March 17-29

New Delhi: Public sector banks in the country will remain shut for 7 days between March 17 to March 29. As per the holiday calendar issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), a total of 13 holidays have been given to the banks in the month of March. In this, 5 listed holidays come in between March 17 to 29. Also the banks will remain closed for 2 days due to the strike by the trade unions.

Bank Holidays Between March 17 to Match 29:

Holika Dahan: March 17

Holi/Holi 2nd Day – Dhuleti/Doljatra: March 18

Sunday: March 20

Fourth Saturday: March 26

Sunday: March 27

Bank Strike: March 28

Bank Strike: March 29

Also Read: Dubai Duty Free: Expat wins $1 million

The trade unions announced two day strike protesting against the union government’s proposal to privatize public sector banks. Trade unions are also urging the government to withdraw the Banking Laws Amendment Bill-2021.