Indian Railways announce more special trains

New Delhi: The Indian Railways announced more special trains to meet the passenger rush during upcoming Holi festival. The national transporter will operate ‘Holi Special trains’ with special fares for Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Mumbai, Kolkata, Guwahati, Jaipur, Surat, Karnataka and Chennai.

Train number 02364- Anand Vihar Terminal-Patna reserved Holi special will leave Anand Vihar Terminal station at 11:30 pm on March 25 and 28 and will reach Patna at 5:30 pm the following day.

Delhi Junction-Gaya Holi special — train number 02398- will depart from Delhi Junction on March 23 and 26 at 8:10 am and will reach Gaya at 11 pm on the same day.

Train number 05557, Muzaffarpur- Valsad Holi special, will depart on March 22 and March 29 from Muzaffarpur station at 8:10 pm and will arrive at Valsad at 11:30 am on the third day.