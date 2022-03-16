Indigo resumes flight service to this country

New Delhi: India based private air carrier, Indigo resumed flight service to Thailand. The airline said it will operate the Thailand flights under the air bubble agreement till March 26 and thereafter as part of its scheduled commercial international operations. The flights will connect Bangkok with Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and Bengaluru and Phuket with Delhi and Mumbai.

Thailand reopened its border to vaccinated travellers on February 1 this year. Fully vaccinated Indian nationals are given quarantine free entry to Thailand. All travellers must submit a negative PCR test result taken before their departure. They must also take a PCR test on arrival and on their fifth day in Thailand.