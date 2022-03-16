Keep track of your weight loss progress with these 3 methods

Trying to lose a few pounds? You are aware of how exhausting the procedure is. To see a difference, you must give up many of your favourite foods, but occasionally, even after all of this work, the outcome is not readily obvious.

The most difficult aspect of the weight-loss process is staying motivated to meet your goals. So, as you work towards your larger objective, it is equally crucial to keep track of your progress so that you can stay motivated. But what is the best way to keep track of progress?

Here is a list of different ways to precisely measure your weight reduction progress:

BMI

The BMI (Body Mass Index) chart depicts the body weight in relation to height. However, this technique has limitations when considering factors such as fat distribution and muscle mass.

Your BMI is calculated by multiplying your total body weight by the square root of your height (meters). A BMI of less than 19 is considered underweight, whereas a BMI of 19 to 24 is considered normal or healthy. Overweight is defined as a BMI of 25 to 29, while obesity is defined as a BMI of 30 to 39.

Waist to Height Ratio

Checking the waist-to-height ratio is another way to keep track of your weight. Take note of your waist size and height to compute this ratio. The waist-to-height ratio (WH) is computed by dividing the waist measurement by the height measurement (in inches). The waist-to-height ratio cut-off values are WHtR 0.4 (brown to green), 0.5 (green to yellow) and 0.6 (yellow to red).

Body Fat Percentage

The main concern for health is fat in bodies, not weight. Excess fat is linked to a variety of health problems, including renal and heart disease. Using the skinfold measuring method, you can receive an accurate image of your body fat and use it to track your weight reduction progress over time.

Using the methods outlined above to analyse your body weight will provide the most accurate image and enable you to work in the proper direction with clarity.