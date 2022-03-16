Leaked pic from ‘Pathaan’ set shows Shah Rukh Khan’s transformation with 8-pack abs

New images have emerged from the shooting of the upcoming flick of Shah Rukh Khan in Spain. These pictures demonstrate the actor’s dramatic body transformation for the film ‘Pathaan’. He was seen with eight-pack abs in one of the photos that went viral on social media.

The image depicted Shah Rukh in his long-haired appearance with green cargo trousers and no shirt. He received a lot of positive feedback from his followers, who have been leaving heart emojis on the snap. ‘Damnnnn’, one wrote, adding fire emojis. Another said, ‘Atleast this man’s got natural abs, no CGI’. ‘That’s why he is the king. huge respect for the man’, a third one added. Another responded, ‘King is back…srk’.

More photos from the sets have surfaced, including one of Shah Rukh with a white shirt, a lengthy chain, and sunglasses. His hair was pulled back into a top knot. He was also wearing a jacket and a woolly cap in another photo. Deepika Padukone’s image has also surfaced. Her tresses were wavy and beachy. The actress was dressed in a bright orange jacket.

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in the 2018 film Zero, with Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. Pathaan will be his first film in five years when it hits theatres on January 25 next year.