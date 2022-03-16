Mehbooba Mufti says Govt promoting ‘The Kashmir Files’ and weaponising pain of Kashmiri Pandits

Mehbooba Mufti, the former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, said the government’s decision to ‘aggressively promote’ The Kashmir Files and ‘weaponize the pain of Kashmiri Pandits’ shows its ‘ill intentions obvious.’

‘The manner in which GOI is aggressively promoting Kashmir Files and is weaponising pain of Kashmiri Pandits makes their ill intention obvious,’ PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti tweeted on Wednesday. According to Mufti, the government is ‘creating a conducive atmosphere between the two communities.’

‘Instead of healing old wounds and creating a conducive atmosphere between the two communities, they are deliberately tearing them apart,’ she added. The Kashmir Files, directed by Vivek Agnihotri, depicts the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the valley in the 1990s.