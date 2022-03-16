National People’s Party says open to joining new BJP govt in Manipur with 7 seats in hand

Conrad Sangma, the Chief Minister of Meghalaya and the chief of the National People’s Party, has stated that his party is willing to join the government in Manipur if the BJP invites them. In the recent Manipur election, the NPP defeated its National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partner BJP and won seven seats.

According to Conrad Sangma, ‘we are working together at the Centre and in Arunachal Pradesh. We also support the BJP in Manipur, where they have a stunning victory. We will join the government if they issue us an invitation. Elections are held in different ways, and governments are formed in different ways.’

The BJP gained a majority of seats in Manipur’s election, winning 32 out of 60 seats. The NPP has emerged to become the state’s second-largest political party.