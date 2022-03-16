Puneeth Rajkumar to be conferred with posthumous honorary doctorate from Mysore University

The late Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar will be honoured with a posthumous doctorate from the University of Mysore. This decision was made in light of the actor’s contributions to film as well as his charitable efforts. Puneeth Rajkumar’s father, actor Rajkumar, had already received a PhD from the same university.

The University of Mysore had also contacted Ashwini, Puneeth Rajkumar’s wife, and she has accepted to receive the award on the behalf of her husband. The degree will be conferred on March 22 during the institute’s 102nd convocation.

Apart from that, the Karnataka government will present the actor with the Karnataka Ratna Award. In addition, the government has agreed to provide financial aid for the construction of a school for Shakthidhama Children, which was Puneeth Rajkumar’s goal.