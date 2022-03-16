Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann says won’t taunt opponents or indulge in petty politics

Bhagwant Mann, the leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), who was sworn in as Punjab’s 17th chief minister on Wednesday, promised not to ridicule or provoke his political opponents. ‘I will not indulge in petty politics.’ Bhagwant Mann stated to his supporters in Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh, in Nawanshahr district.

‘I am the chief minister of even those who did not vote for me; this is their government as well and we will work for them as well. This is a democracy and everyone has the right [to choose a political ideology]. I don’t want people to think I am arrogant,’ he said.

‘We will stay here and ensure the progress of our land. From unemployment to farming — we shall fix everything and find solutions to the smallest of problems. We will build schools and hospitals in Punjab. All we need is your blessing,’ Mann added.

According to Mann Earlier functions are took place in palaces and stadiums. ‘Let’s pledge that the martyrs should be remembered every day and not just on particular days,’ he said. Mann praised AAP convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, saying he had ‘transformed national politics.’