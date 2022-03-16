Rajasthan experiencing heat wave with temperature reaches 40°C in various places.

Temperature in many parts of Rajasthan above 40 degrees Celsius on Tuesday as a result of the heat wave that has gripped several states. According to the weather department, this was primarily due to surface heating in countries such as Oman and Pakistan, from which northerly winds were coming into western Rajasthan.

On Tuesday, Barmer remained the hottest, with a temperature of 42.5 degrees Celsius. At least six places across the state experienced temperatures of 40 degrees Celsius or higher. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature in Jaipur was 38 degrees Celsius, nearly 7 degrees above normal, while the minimum temperature was 22 degrees Celsius, also nearly 6 degrees above normal.

‘In the first fortnight of March, the average minimum temperature was 17 degrees Celsius and the average maximum temperature was 31 degrees Celsius. Also, in the coming days, there is a possibility of further rise in temperatures,’ Jaipur Met office official said, according to The Times of India (TOI).