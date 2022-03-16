Salman Khan to debut in Tollywood with Chiranjeevi-starrer ‘Godfather’

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will soon be making his debut in Tollywood with ‘Godfather’, co-starring Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara, and Ram Charan. The news was confirmed by Chiranjeevi, who took to his Twitter handle on Wednesday and welcomed his co-star to Telugu cinema.

‘Welcome aboard #Godfather, Bhai @BeingSalmanKhan! Your entry has energized everyone and the excitement has gone to next level. Sharing screen with you is an absolute joy. Your presence will no doubt give that magical #KICK to the audience. @jayam_mohanraja @AlwaysRamCharan’, Chiranjeevi tweeted, along with a photo in which he could be seen all smiles while welcoming Salman with a beautiful bouquet of flowers.

Welcome aboard #Godfather ,

Bhai @BeingSalmanKhan ! Your entry has energized everyone & the excitement has gone to next level. Sharing screen with you is an absolute joy. Your presence will no doubt give that magical #KICK to the audience.@jayam_mohanraja @AlwaysRamCharan pic.twitter.com/kMT59x1ZZq — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) March 16, 2022

The details of the role that Salman will play in the film have currently been kept under wraps. Directed by Mohan Raja, ‘Godfather’ is the Telugu remake of the 2019 blockbuster film ‘Lucifer’ which starred Mohanlal in the lead role with Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier, Indrajith Sukumaran, and Vivek Oberoi.