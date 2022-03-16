Shiv Sena says Congress to quit pseudo-secularism, create counter narratives

In an editorial published in the Shiv Sena’s mouthpiece ‘Saamana,’ the party’s Maha Vikas Aghadi government partner Congress has been urged to ‘quit pseudo-secularism.’ The Congress was asked to ‘develop alternative narratives to counter the Bharatiya Janata Party,’ according to the letter.

Shiv Sena said that, the Congress needs to provide narratives to ‘counter perceptions created by the BJP through films like ‘The Kashmir Files’ or the hijab row.’

‘The BJP’s cyber army fabricates stories. In Bengal and Maharashtra, BJP leaders tried but failed to make [such narratives] work. Even Akhilesh Yadav [in Uttar Pradesh] fought well against the BJP.’ It stated.

‘However, the Congress is unable to fight these false narratives. The Congress and others should now learn to create narratives in the same manner that the hijab row was created or that fake propaganda was spread through films like ‘The Kashmir Files.’ According to the editorial, the Congress had failed to generate counter-narratives. ‘The way the BJP is fighting elections now, old and traditional methods aren’t going to work,’ the Sena said.