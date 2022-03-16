Swara Bhasker indirectly targets ‘The Kashmir Files’ director in her tweet, netizens react

Swara Bhasker is being mocked for criticising ‘The Kashmir Files’ director Vivek Agnihotri. Fans and reviewers alike are praising the movie, which was released on March 11. Many Bollywood celebrities, including Akshay Kumar, Yami Gautam, and Hansal Mehta, have expressed their support for the film and even encouraged others to see it.

Swara tweeted a mysterious message without mentioning the film title, which did not go down well with the netizens. Many people ridiculed her in the comments section. Taking to Twitter, Swara Bhasker wrote, ‘If you want someone to congratulate you for the ‘success’ of your efforts.. maybe don’t spend the last five years shitting on their heads’.

Swara was quickly mocked on Twitter. While one wrote, ‘I think u got it all wrong Swara. Ppl are asking why prominent Bollywood stars haven’t said a word of appreciation for getting ppl back in cinemas. Operative word being prominent. You can chill. #TheKashmirFiles’, another added, ‘Congratulations Swara!!! again you did t.successfully got attention of people from someone else success but sorry this time only 100+ retweetsit seems people are busy in some useful work ;)’.

Also Read: Computerised building now! Indian army engineers build 3D printed house for jawans

The film depicts the harsh hardships of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990. The film stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumar, Pallavi Joshi, Bhasha Sumbali among others.