Vivek Agnihotri shares pic of threatening letter issued to Kashmiri Hindu family in 1990

The Kashmir Files is generating a lot of buzz since it depicts what happened to Kashmiri Pandits in the 1990s. Despite the fact that the subject has been examined before, many believe that the Vivek Agnihotri directed film is the closest to depicting the genuine hardships of those individuals.

Meanwhile, the filmmaker recently shared a chilling letter written in 1990 to a family who had received death threats and was told that if they set foot in Srinagar, they will be murdered.

The film has been the center of attention since its release, with many applauding the filmmakers for revealing the truth and others protesting against it. Now that the picture has finally been released, it has had a fantastic reaction and has broken significant box office records. Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty, and Pallavi Joshi feature in the film.

Vivek Agnihotri took to his Twitter handle to post a disturbing message intended to a Kashmiri Hindu family, which read, ‘You are IB. Your wife IB. We will kill all of you. Your 3 sons, 2 daughter in laws and their children. Come to Srinagar and you will be murdered. Be careful, you are enemy’.

Thank you @PMOIndia @narendramodi ji for reminding everyone about India’s greatest value – The Truth. This is the TRUTH of Kashmir. If someone disputes this, I can present 1000s of original documents like this.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently watched The Kashmir Files and criticised people who opposed the film.

