‘Will work together for Punjab’, PM Modi congratulates Bhagwant Mann after grand oath ceremony

Bhagwant Mann, the leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), was sworn in as the new Chief Minister of Punjab today, following the party’s massive victory in the state assembly elections. Congratulations flooded in from all throughout the country after Mann’s oath ceremony.

Hours after Mann was sworn in as Punjab’s new Chief Minister, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to his Twitter handle to congratulate the AAP leader on his new role. PM Modi tweeted, ‘Congratulations to Shri @BhagwantMann Ji on taking oath as Punjab CM. Will work together for the growth of Punjab and welfare of the state’s people’.

Congratulations to Shri @BhagwantMann Ji on taking oath as Punjab CM. Will work together for the growth of Punjab and welfare of the state’s people. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 16, 2022

In a magnificent oath-taking ceremony held in freedom fighter Bhagat Singh’s ancestral town of Khatkar Kalan, Bhagwant Mann was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Punjab today. The event took place less than a week after the AAP won the majority of seats in the Punjab assembly elections.

Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi Chief Minister and National Convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party, also congratulated Bhagwant Mann on his appointment as Punjab’s CM, adding that prosperity will return to the state under Mann’s leadership.

In the recently ended Punjab Assembly elections, the AAP won a resounding victory, capturing 92 seats and driving most of its opponents to the fringes. Congress gained 18 seats in the 117-member Assembly.