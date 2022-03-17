1984 anti Sikh riots of Kanpur to be probed by Special Team ;

A team of three sub-inspectors and three constables will be sent to Punjab by the Special Investigation Team (SIT), which was formed to re-investigate the anti-Sikh riots in Kanpur following the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The team will collect statements and look into some of the witnesses further.

Officials informed India Today TV that witnesses will be brought to Uttar Pradesh if necessary, and their statements will be recorded again. Following the administration’s orders, arrests will be made as soon as the statements are recorded.

So far, the SIT has identified 67 accused in 11 cases. The list of accused has been given over to the government by the SIT. They further stated that they will be arrested as soon as the order is received.