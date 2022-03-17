AAP likely to send former cricketer Harbhajan Singh to Rajya Sabha polls this year

Harbhajan Singh, a former Indian cricketer, will be the Aam Aadmi Party’s Punjab candidate for the Rajya Sabha elections this year, according to the party. The Aam Aadmi Party will have five seats in the Rajya Sabha, by the end of this month.

According to sources, Harbhajan Singh may be given command of a sports university by Punjab’s newly formed state government, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. Speculations about ‘Turbanator’ Harbhajan Singh joining the BJP were rife just before the Punjab election in February. ‘We have them [Harbhajan and former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh] on the radar, let’s see what happens’ a senior BJP leader reportedly claimed. The rumours were later dismissed by ‘Bhajji.’