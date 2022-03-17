Abhishek Bachchan shares loved-up video with throwback pics of ‘Shwetdi’ on her Bday

Mumbai: Actor Abhishek Bachchan shared a loved-up video for his sister Shweta Bachchan on her Birthday, showering wishes to the birthday girl.

Abhishek went down his memory lane and posted a video that featured childhood pictures of the siblings on his Instagram Handle and penned a heartfelt note which read Happy Birthday Shwetdi. Big up on ya! @shwetabachchan

The post soon went viral and many fans and celebrities shared wishes for Shweta on the post. Arjun Rampal wrote, ‘Happy Birthday Shweta. Lovely collage AB’, while Bobby Deol dropped smiling face with heart-shaped eyes emoticons. Richa Chadha also commented, ‘Precious’. The birthday girl also thanked her brother for the wish. She wrote, ‘Love for G this is soo cute. Wish we were little again!’ with heart emoticons.

Meanwhile on the work front, Abhishek will be seen in the movie ‘Dasvi’ alongside Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur. The film has a direct OTT release and will stream on Jio Cinema and Netflix from April 7, 2022.